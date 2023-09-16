Body camera video shows Akron police arresting teens who carjacked DoorDash driver

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of Akron teens are locked up. The two 16-year-old boys are charged with robbing and carjacking a DoorDash delivery driver at gunpoint last week.

It’s a threat more and more delivery drivers are facing, getting robbed or even carjacked. In less than a week two delivery drivers in Akron were robbed.

“Akron 911, what is the location of your emergency?” the 911 caller asked.

“Hi, I guess it’s in Akron, um, my son, I guess, he got robbed at gunpoint,” the victim’s father said.

On Tuesday a 47-year-old woman delivering pizza for Dominos was robbed when she went to drop off an order. Police said when she got out of the car someone came up to her and asked for change to pay for the order. Then that person pushed her and stole the pizza and the cash.

A 19-year-old DoorDash driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Akron last Wednesday.

“He was doordashing and he was with another person, and I don’t know too much about it but they put a gun to his stomach and I guess he handed them over the keys,” his father told 911.

The victim’s father made the 911 call. He claimed the suspect came out of nowhere.

“He says the guy had a mask on,” the father said.

Police arrested two teenagers for the armed carjacking the next day.

19 News obtained that body camera video from Akron police.

“Shouldn’t you be in school man?” an officer asked the suspect.

“That’s where I was on my way to,” the suspect replied.

“Oh, you were on your way to school?” the officer said.

Body camera video shows the moments police arrested a pair of 16-year-old boys. Police spotted the 2014 black Honda Accord on Palmetto Avenue. Cops pulled up after watching three teens get inside.

The front seat passenger and driver of the car were both charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.

“Dude didn’t say the car was hot or nothing?” the officer asked the suspect.

“He didn’t say nothing,” the suspect replied.

“He ain’t got no car right?” the officer asked.

“He said he had a new whip,” the suspect said.

“He said his new whip?” the officer asked.

“Yeah,” the teen said.

The person who robbed the dominos driver has not been arrested yet. The suspect was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, skinny jeans, and a walking boot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.