Cavs executive Koby Altman charged with OVI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday confirmed they charged Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman with an OVI.

An OSHP spokesperson says troopers saw Altman, driving a 2022 Lexus, committing a traffic violation while traveling east on SR-2 near East 55th Street in Cleveland at approximately 8:53 p.m.

Troopers observed the 40-year-old Cavs executive displaying signs of impairment and placed him under arrest, OSHP confirmed.

Troopers confirmed they charged Altman with a marked lanes violation and OVI.

OSHP says Altman was cooperative and respectful throughout the stop.

The Cavaliers named Altman the team’s general manager in 2017 prior to taking over as the President of Basketball Operations.

Altman signed an extension with the team in 2022 that would keep him in Cleveland until the 2027-28 NBA season.

