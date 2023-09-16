Northeast Ohio Weather: Last weekend of summer forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine early today will give way to a few clouds this afternoon as highs peak in the low 70s.

Tonight will feature increasing cloudiness with lows in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday’s clouds will yield a few showers toward the evening as highs top in the low 70s.

Scattered showers Sunday night will be coupled with lows in the mid-50s.

Monday arrives with a few showers before skies become partly sunny and highs climb only into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be rife with mainly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

