Recall issued for all Canning Creations products, including ‘Everything but the Bagel Dip’

SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture on Friday issued a voluntary recall on all products made by Canning Creations, LLC.

A press release from the ODA says the recall was issued after the products were produced without the benefit of inspections.

ODA says the issues were discovered during a routine inspection.

The products were for sale between May 19, 2021 and Sept. 14, 2023 at various vendor events.

ODA says the products were also for sale at 1329 Ridgewood Dr., in Salem; JG South Town Market, in Medina; and Firestone Farmers Market, in Akron.

The ODA says the following items are included in the recall:

Ham and Bean Soup

Hot Pepper Mustard

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Hot Pepper Mustard with Habanero

Beef Vegetable Soup

Cheesecake Dip

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Buckeye Dip

Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Everything but the Bagel Dip

Hot Pepper Jam

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pineapple Habanero Jam

Green Goddess Dip

Cowboy BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Firecracker Nuts

Pickled Red Onions

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Candied Nuts

ODA officials confirm there have been no illnesses that involve these products have been reported; however, those who start exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illnesses should seek medical treatment.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall has been asked to contact Canning Creations LLC at 330-881-2331.

