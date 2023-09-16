Recall issued for all Canning Creations products, including ‘Everything but the Bagel Dip’
SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture on Friday issued a voluntary recall on all products made by Canning Creations, LLC.
A press release from the ODA says the recall was issued after the products were produced without the benefit of inspections.
ODA says the issues were discovered during a routine inspection.
The products were for sale between May 19, 2021 and Sept. 14, 2023 at various vendor events.
ODA says the products were also for sale at 1329 Ridgewood Dr., in Salem; JG South Town Market, in Medina; and Firestone Farmers Market, in Akron.
The ODA says the following items are included in the recall:
- Ham and Bean Soup
- Hot Pepper Mustard
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Hot Pepper Mustard with Habanero
- Beef Vegetable Soup
- Cheesecake Dip
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup
- Buckeye Dip
- Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
- Everything but the Bagel Dip
- Hot Pepper Jam
- Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Pineapple Habanero Jam
- Green Goddess Dip
- Cowboy BBQ Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Firecracker Nuts
- Pickled Red Onions
- Hot Cocoa Bombs
- Candied Nuts
ODA officials confirm there have been no illnesses that involve these products have been reported; however, those who start exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illnesses should seek medical treatment.
Anyone with questions regarding the recall has been asked to contact Canning Creations LLC at 330-881-2331.
