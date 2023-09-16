Police report reveals Rocky River principal texts with previous students discussing drinking, smoking

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police released a 66-page report detailing text conversations between Rocky River School District Principal Dr. Heath Horton and previous students, including conversations about alcohol and drugs.

An investigation into Horton began after a complaint was filed by the parent of a former high school student.

The report shows texts between Horton and former students where Horton discussed sex, drugs and alcohol with students and former students as young as 17.

Texts from Horton include him asking underage people what they like to drink, including telling them he can’t wait to get “drunk and smoke together,”.

Horton was the Rocky River High School vice-principal when he began communicating with students outside of school.

The 42-year-old allegedly provided underage people with alcohol, with one interviewee telling police he would, “drink and smoke at Heath’s house.”

Names have been redacted in the report due to the age of the students at the time.

Police say students would be dropped off at Horton’s house or get picked up by Horton and go to his house.

In an interview with a former student, the student said Heath had an extra bedroom he referred to as the “Boom Room” where they would drink alcohol and smoke cigars.

Horton’s phone was seized June 6 from the Kensington Intermediate Elementary principal, the same day he was placed on leave.

