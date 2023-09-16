2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward increased for information on Cleveland teen missing since June

The 15-year-old went missing June 17 and hasn’t been seen since
Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Missing on Friday announced an increased reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing teen Keshaun Williams.

The 15-year-old, last seen June 17 after attending a party on Gertrude Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood, was the center of an AMBER Alert on June 24.

Despite the AMBER Alert, Keshaun still remains missing.

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches with black hair in braids and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with red and gray Jordan sneakers.

Police, advocates join for ‘A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color’ memorial

Cleveland Missing is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

