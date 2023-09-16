Shaker Heights residents warned against auction mailer by Ohio Department of Agriculture

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights residents are being warned by the Ohio Department of Agriculture against a potentially fraudulent auction flyer being mailed out.

The DOA is issuing a consumer protection alert against a direct mailing advertisement marked as an urgent auction.

Auction items include rare collectibles, signed artwork and jewelry, officials say.

The ODA warns against any advertisement that declares a sense of urgency, claims to have rare and valuable items and fails to include the auction company’s name or contact information.

