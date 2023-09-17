Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk kicks off to raise awareness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a thousand walkers looped around Wade Oval in Cleveland, rocking bright colored tees to kick off the 2023 Congenital Heart Walk.

19 News talked with Jennifer Adamczyk late last month as the family was getting ready for this big day, in memory of their late daughter Savannah Rose.

The Adamczyk family will participate in the in Children's Heart Foundation Heart Walk in Cleveland, September 16, 2023. They have thousands of dollars for research about congenital birth defects. (Adamczyk, Jennifer (GE Lighting, non-GE) | Adamczyk Family)

“She was the strongest baby that the PICU has ever seen and we were told that from multiple nurses and doctors. She fought really hard and was resilient and inspiring. Unfortunately she passed at 14 months old but at such a short life, she made such a big impact,” said Adamczyk.

Which is how the family came up with the slogan #SavannahStrong to honor her memory.

Adamczyk tells 19 News Savannah was born with a congenital birth defect in December 2019 and that at first their family was private about her diagnosis.

But when she passed on in February 2021, they wanted to turn their pain into purpose.

The family got involved with the Children’s Heart Foundation.

Since 1996, the non-profit has raised more than $15M dollars for research and scientific collaboration. It also hosts ‘heart walks’ all around the country, including right here in Cleveland.

For the third year in a row, the Adamczyk family wore their #SavannahStrong tees and raised thousands of dollars in donations.

The 2023 Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk kicks off to raise money and awareness (WOIO-TV)

“That’s one of the best things, that this is a community, these heart families get today to come together, celebrate, honor and just be together and it’s a beautiful day,” said Adamczyk.

Before the walk, dozens gathered on stage for a moment of silence and to release butterflies for all those who are no longer here because of this disease.

Adamczyk tells 19 News that even after the event is over, the mission continues to get answers and action.

“This goes on every day, every year, we need to raise funds for research, we need help in the prevention, the treatment diagnosis for congenital heart defects so that no family has to go through what we went through,” she said.

