2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

High school football player returns to field after battling cancer

The high school senior's Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma is in remission. (WCCO via CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) - The captain of a Minnesota high school football team has made an incredible comeback after battling cancer.

Wayzata High School senior Jack Simon, a captain for the football team, started Thursday night in the game against Shakopee. He’s back out on the field now that his Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma is in remission.

“It’s awesome just being out there every day, being with the guys, not having to worry about my health. It’s a lot less anxiety than last year,” Simon said.

Wayzata Coach Lambert Brown says he feels lucky to get to coach Simon.

“He could’ve easily said, ‘This is tough’ and ‘Why me?’ and instead put his focus on helping other people and raising awareness,” Brown said.

Now that Simon has overcome his own cancer, he is raising money for cancer research through a collaboration with Honey and Mackie’s, an ice cream shop in Plymouth. They worked with Simon to develop “Captain Jack Crunch,” a brown sugar and butter-based ice cream.

“I had a lot of input. They asked what my favorite types of food were. I said cereal, and then, we decided on Cap’n Crunch,” Simon said.

The new flavor is getting the front row spotlight as flavor of the month, and the Kelly Brown Real Estate Group is donating $1 to Wayzata’s Tackle Cancer fundraiser for every scoop sold.

Suzanne Varecka owns Honey and Mackie’s, and her son is a fellow captain on Simon’s football team.

“He is passionate about his cause, which is cancer and football,” she said about Simon.

So far, more than 1,000 scoops of the Captain Jack flavor have been sold – with the fundraiser continuing through early October.

“Turning this horrible thing into something bigger than myself, it’s been awesome seeing the community rally behind me,” Simon said.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman smiles during an NBA...
Cavs executive Koby Altman charged with OVI
Cavs executive Koby Altman charged with OVI
Cavs executive Koby Altman charged with OVI
Chris Crawford, of Mount Desert Island, Maine, films the raging surf near Otter Point in Acadia...
Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off warnings in some areas
In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
North Korean leader Kim on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia’s Far East