2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Kwan drives in the go-ahead run in the 8th as the Guardians rally for a 2-1 win over the Rangers

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches his RBI single off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose...
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches his RBI single off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan drove in Bo Naylor following Tyler Freeman’s tying single in the eighth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

The Rangers, who remain in the second AL wild-card position, dropped their second straight in the series. They entered the day a half-game behind first-place Houston and one game ahead of third-place Seattle in the AL West.

Ramón Laureano doubled and Naylor walked against Will Smith (2-6) with one out in the eighth, then came around on two-out singles by Freeman and Kwan off José Leclerc. Cleveland had stranded 10 baserunners through the first seven innings, including seven in the first three against Dane Dunning.

Reynaldo López (3-7) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for the Guardians, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his major league-best 41st save.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee left in the sixth with right hip tightness, one inning after being struck on the right foot by a ball off the bat of Leody Taveras. The rookie right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing one run.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Marcus Semien doubled home Evan Carter for his 89th RBI of the season. Carter was the only Rangers player to advance past second base.

Dunning pitched five scoreless innings despite allowing 10 baserunners. The right-hander gave up six hits, three walks and hit a batter while striking out five.

Cleveland cruised to a 12-3 victory Friday, snapping Texas’ six-game winning streak.

COMEBACK KIDS

Rangers 3B Josh Jung (left thumb fracture) and OF Adolis García (right patellar tendon strain) are on track to be activated when the team returns home Monday for a three-game series against Boston.

Jung underwent surgery Aug. 9 after being struck by a line drive on his glove hand three days earlier against Miami. The AL Rookie of the Year contender is working out at Texas’ spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona.

García, selected to his second All-Star team this season, joined the Rangers at Progressive Field. He was injured in the outfield against Houston on Sept. 6.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Leody Taveras (left hand soreness) was in the lineup for the first time since Tuesday. Taveras has been available off the bench and pinch-hit Thursday in Toronto, but manager Bruce Bochy did not want him to play in the field until his hand felt better.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw 65 pitches Sunday in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run for Double-A Akron on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (2-5, 3.43 ERA), a rookie who has won once in 11 starts since July 15, pitches the finale of three-game series. The Rangers had not announced a starter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach Charlie Manuel looks on prior to the first inning of...
Charlie Manuel, who managed Phillies to World Series title, suffers stroke during medical procedure
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pas against Western Kentucky during the first...
McCord keys big second quarter for No. 6 Ohio State 63-10 win over Western Kentucky
Tailgate 19 crew: 'Coach' or 'Kevin'?
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 5