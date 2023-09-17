Northeast Ohio police officer helps 7-year-old catch 9 lbs. fish (VIDEO)

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wooster police officer on Saturday not only protected and served his community, but also provided the assist in a huge catch!

Officer Josh Timko helped a 7-year-old boy net a 9-pound fish during the department’s “Badges and Bobbers” event, held at Freedlander Park Pond.

WPD says they gave the boy the rod used to catch the fish, which took 15 minutes.

WPD says the boy needed help from his father and Timko, who had to sacrifice his dry boots and clean uniform, to bring the fish ashore.

