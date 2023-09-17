Northeast Ohio Weather: Fall on the near horizon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s partly sunny skies could yield a stray shower toward evening as highs top in the low 70s.

A random shower tonight will be coupled with lows in the mid 50s.

Monday arrives with the risk of a shower before skies become partly sunny and highs climb only into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all arrive with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

