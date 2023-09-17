2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Man shot in East Tech High School parking lot

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is hurt after a shooting in the parking lot of East Tech High School, according to Cleveland Police.

Cleveland Police says the shooting happened at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the CMSD school, located at 2439 E. 55th St.

CPD says the victim, a 21-year-old man, transported himself to Cleveland Clinic before being taken by EMS to University Hospitals.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

