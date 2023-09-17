Tailgate 19: Previewing MNF matchup against Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are favored in Pittsburgh Monday night for the first time since 1989, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame analysis in town.

Tailgate kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday and the guys will discuss:

Dawand Jones’ tough test against Pittsburgh pass rusher T.J. Watt

Amari Cooper’s ongoing injury status

Jim Schwartz’s plan for the Steeler offense

Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future

Baker Mayfield’s week 1 win at Minnesota

