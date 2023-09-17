UAW holding rally at Avon Lake Ford plant

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2000 will be rallying outside the Avon Lake Ford assembly plant Sunday afternoon.

The rally is set to begin at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The rally comes three days after the union announced it would be going on strike.

Contracts between 146,000 workers and their respective companies expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported nearly 13,000 workers left three plants in a targeted strike.

U.S. President Joe Biden also announced he would be sending aides to Detroit, where the three automakers are located, to address the strike.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.