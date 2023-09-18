2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 current Baldwin Wallace University students, 1 graduate, treated for apparent drug overdoses

(Vic Gideon)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Four current Baldwin Wallace University students and one graduate student were rushed to a local hospital Sunday after suffering from apparent drug overdoses at an off-campus house, said a university official.

Three students were treated and discharged Sunday and two remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to a university official.

“BW’s immediate priority has been to support the students and their families. We’re thankful they received excellent medical care,” said the university in a statement.

Berea police are investigating the incident for possible criminal charges and the university will conduct a student code of conduct investigation.

BW Counseling Services has also scheduled a meeting with all students who were at the off-campus event where this incident occurred.

