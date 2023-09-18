2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame removed from Board for disparaging comments about Black, female artists

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has removed Jann Wenner, one of its co-founders, from the Board of Directors.

This comes after Wenner disparaged Black and female artists in a New York Times interview, saying they are not as articulate as those he chose to profile.

The 77-year-old Wenner, who is also the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, was asked about his upcoming book “The Masters” and why he decided to do all seven of his interviews with white male artists like Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan.

Wenner responded by saying, “For public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism.”

Visitors to the Rock Hall interviewed by 19 News appeared to have no tolerance for what they call racist and sexist comments.

Brent Manley of Akron said, “You know what I think there’s no place in society for racist comments like that. I believe all of our music from all of our genres hits every spectrum - Black, white, any race.”

Peter Leikpold who traveled from Australia to visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame told 19 News, “I think everyone’s equal and they should be allowed to talk and share what they can do. What they can achieve.”

Susan Sherill of Columbiana, Ohio said, “I don’t think anybody should be racist. I mean that’s my opinion you know -- nobody should say anything racial about anybody because you know that God created us all equally, and to me there is no Black, white, or yellow skin. As far as I’m concerned, you’re my sister.”

Wenner who seemed to acknowledge he would face backlash for his comments, later apologized for the remarks.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Lorain Violence Interrupters Program
Lorain, Elyria, Lorain County Urban League plan to combat teen violence
Co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame removed from Board for disparaging comments about...
Co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame removed from Board for disparaging comments about Black, female artists
One of Northeast Ohio’s tallest buildings is up for sale
One of Northeast Ohio’s tallest buildings is up for sale in Cleveland
Lorain, Elyria, Lorain County Urban League plan to combat teen violence
Lorain, Elyria, Lorain County Urban League plan to combat teen violence