Crash shuts down I-77 south just north of I-480 intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash has shut down I-77 south from Grant Avenue to Exit 157 Crossover.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Traffic is backed up for nearly five miles where I-77 meets I-490.

The recommended detour is to exit I-77 before I-490.

The cause of the crash and if anyone was injured has yet to be confirmed, but multiple fire trucks and ambulances are on scene.

