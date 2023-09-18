2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash shuts down I-77 south just north of I-480 intersection(OHGO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash has shut down I-77 south from Grant Avenue to Exit 157 Crossover.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Traffic is backed up for nearly five miles where I-77 meets I-490.

The recommended detour is to exit I-77 before I-490.

The cause of the crash and if anyone was injured has yet to be confirmed, but multiple fire trucks and ambulances are on scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

