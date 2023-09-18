Cuyahoga County school district faces bus driver shortage

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Falls City Schools alerted families Monday morning that due to a bus driver shortage, there could be delays for some bus routes.

Transportation Supervisor Sean Misick said bus riders in elementary and middle school will be impacted, and delays up to 30 minutes may occur in the morning or afternoon.

In a letter shared with school families, Misick said students who arrive late due to bus route delays will not be counted as tardy.

The letter stated Olmsted Falls City Schools is one of many school districts facing a bus driver shortage, and recruitment efforts are ongoing.

Misick said there will soon be a Transportation Updates Page to notify school families of reported bus route delays.

