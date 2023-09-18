Missing Richland County man found safe: ‘Effort among agencies likely saved this gentleman’s life’

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple agencies working together found a missing 62-year-old man with medical issues.

The man was reported missing at 10:13 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

At 3:46 p.m., a resident on Rosedale Avenue was mowing the field across from his home, when he found items belonging to the missing person along the tree line.

Richland County Sheriff deputies and a Sheriff’s K9 and the Ontario Police Department’s drone all responded to the area.

At 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office reached out to the Ohio Special Response Team (OSRT) who brought in their personnel and two of their K9′s.

At 11 p.m., the OSRT located the missing man along a creek 1/4 mile south of Rosedale Avenue in dense underbrush.

The missing man was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon said this effort among agencies likely saved this gentleman’s life

