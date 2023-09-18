Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers today; cooler than normal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cool air moving over the warmer water of Lake Erie will produce a few lake effect showers, mainly the first half of the day. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. This will lead to a cool night with several towns dropping into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. In and out clouds tonight. We are going with a mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. A little milder Wednesday. Much of this week is looking fairly dry.

