Portion of road in Westlake closed due to crash

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Westlake sent out an alert to residents Monday that a portion of Bradley Road would be closed for most of the day.

According to the alert, the area of Bradley Road between Bel Aire Circle and Jefferson Way are closed due to a car crash involving a utility pole and power lines.

They said they expect the closure to be about eight hours.

