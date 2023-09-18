Streetsboro woman attempts to crash into police cruiser, strikes house

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Streetsboro woman attempted to crash into a police car Monday, according to the Streetsboro Police Department.

Police said on Monday around 12:30 p.m., 25-year-old Shelby Bowen saw an on-duty officer driving east on SR 303, when she “intentionally cut through side-streets” in an attempt to crash into the officer’s patrol car.

Bowen’s speeds are estimated to be two to three times the speed limit when she ran the stop sign at Root Drive and Page Road, police said, where they believe she was trying to intercept the officer.

According to police, Bowen just missed the officer’s car, instead driving behind the police cruiser, past a driveway, over a drainage ditch and across a yard where she hit a pine tree and a house.

The house, in the 9300 block of Page Road, was empty at the time of the crash but suffered moderate damage.

Bowen’s car, a blue 2014 Ford Fusion, has significant damage, according to police, and was impounded at the scene.

Police said Bowen is being charged with felonious assault on a police officer, a first-degree felony.

Her motives are unknown at this time, police said.

