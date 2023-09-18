Victims awarded $200K after theft by former Cuyahoga County attorney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four years after a Cuyahoga County attorney was accused of stealing from her clients, Ohio court officials say two victims are receiving reimbursement.

According to a news release, Dorothea Jane Kingsbury, who is suspended from practicing law, pleaded guilty in Sept. 2021 to charges including theft.

Previous 19 News’ reports state Kingsbury was an estate attorney, and her victims were elderly or disabled adults.

Court officials say the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection reimbursed $200,000 to Kingsbury’s former clients.

Sixteen other victims of theft by Ohio attorneys were compensated as well, according to the release.

