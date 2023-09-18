2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victims awarded $200K after theft by former Cuyahoga County attorney

Dorothea Jane Kingsbury
Dorothea Jane Kingsbury(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four years after a Cuyahoga County attorney was accused of stealing from her clients, Ohio court officials say two victims are receiving reimbursement.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland lawyer indicted for taking funds from elderly, disabled people she served for as guardian

According to a news release, Dorothea Jane Kingsbury, who is suspended from practicing law, pleaded guilty in Sept. 2021 to charges including theft.

Previous 19 News’ reports state Kingsbury was an estate attorney, and her victims were elderly or disabled adults.

Court officials say the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection reimbursed $200,000 to Kingsbury’s former clients.

Sixteen other victims of theft by Ohio attorneys were compensated as well, according to the release.

