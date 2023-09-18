Weeks of waiting and Willowick tenants still without answers following garage collapse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The collapse of a parking garage in Willowick has sent the lives of the people living in the attached parking garage into chaos. Nearly a month later, they are still waiting for answers.

“I just got an update about five minutes ago from one of the maintenance guys, and they said starting tomorrow, they’re going to finish shoring,” said Cyndy when asked about the garage.

Cyndy lives in the West Building of the Shoregate Towers Apartments and says her car has been stranded in the garage since the collapse.

“I’m so frustrated, so angry,” said Cyndy. “I had a job; I don’t have a job anymore because I don’t have a car to get to my job. I’m looking for a job, I’m looking for another place to live, and because I don’t have another income, I can’t get another place to live, and because I can’t get another place to live, I have to go month-to-month at this place.”

While the collapse and demolition of the garage destroyed many cars, there are still dozens more trapped behind fencing on top of or inside the section of the garage still standing.

One of the many questions from people living there is when will they get their cars back and will any help be given in the interim.

According to the people in Shoregate Towers, there has been no communication from building management addressing their concerns or questions.

Officials at Willowick City Hall did not present any further insight into the investigation either, but something is expected tomorrow.

The fire department replied to an interview request with “no comment.”

It’s the same response the apartment building management offered.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.