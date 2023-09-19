2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people die in separate traffic accidents in Akron

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed in traffic accident in Akron Monday evening.

The first accident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Akron Peninsula Road.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was northbound on Akron Peninsula Road when she went off the right side of the road and hit a pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to flip over.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The second fatal accident happened around 7:15 p.m. at Albrecht and Ripley Avenues.

The medical examiner said Lawrence Meiers, 60, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Albrecht Avenue when he attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning onto Ripley Avenue.

The motorcycle clipped the vehicle, causing to be thrown.

Meiers was transported to Akron City Hospital Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead at 7:45 pm.

