Amazon in Ohio to hire 15,000 employees ahead of holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon said Tuesday its Ohio facilities will be hiring 15,000 employees ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

The open positions vary, and a news release said the opportunities include packing, picking, sorting, shipping and more.

According to Amazon, people in customer fulfillment and transportation roles can earn on average $20.50 per hour.

Full-time and part-time jobs are available, and shift hours are flexible, according to the release.

You can apply now at amazon.com/apply.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.