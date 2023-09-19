2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Amazon in Ohio to hire 15,000 employees ahead of holidays

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location, Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Amazon announced at a conference for delivery firms on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, that it will invest $440 million over the next year to increase pay rates for drivers. It did not disclose how much the bump will be, but said it expects U.S. drivers to earn an average of $20.50 per hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon said Tuesday its Ohio facilities will be hiring 15,000 employees ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

The open positions vary, and a news release said the opportunities include packing, picking, sorting, shipping and more.

According to Amazon, people in customer fulfillment and transportation roles can earn on average $20.50 per hour.

Full-time and part-time jobs are available, and shift hours are flexible, according to the release.

You can apply now at amazon.com/apply.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

The building is one of Ohio's tallest in the state
One of Northeast Ohio’s tallest buildings is up for sale
A U.A.W. strike and the possibility of a walkout at the G.M. Parma plant was a topic on...
Businesses, neighbors brace for potential UAW strike at GM Parma plant
Giant Eagle
Cuyahoga County Giant Eagle stores will stop charging for paper shopping bags
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic