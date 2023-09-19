BREAKING: Nick Chubb carted off field in Pittsburgh with knee injury

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOIO) - Browns star running back Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury early in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

Chubb is ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Devastating loss for the #Browns as Chubb is carted off here in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/9wCnUIBYQF — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) September 19, 2023

Prior to the injury, Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards.

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 19, 2023

The injured knee is reportedly the same one (left) he injured in 2015 when he was at Georgia

Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

