BREAKING: Nick Chubb carted off field in Pittsburgh with knee injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is grabbed by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is grabbed by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOIO) - Browns star running back Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury early in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

Chubb is ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Prior to the injury, Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards.

The injured knee is reportedly the same one (left) he injured in 2015 when he was at Georgia

