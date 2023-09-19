Cavs executive Koby Altman pleads not guilty to OVI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to the charge of OVI.

The attorney appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Koby Altman was charged with OVI after being stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at 8:53 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

According to troopers, Altman, driving a 2022 Lexus, was spotted committing a traffic violation while traveling east on SR-2 near East 55th Street in Cleveland.

Troopers said Altman, 40, “displayed signs of impairment” and placed him under arrest.

Besides OVI, Altman was also cited for a marked lanes violation.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 27.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers provided the following statement regarding the arrest:

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

The Cavaliers named Altman the team’s general manager in 2017 prior to taking over as the President of Basketball Operations.

Altman signed an extension with the team in 2022 that would keep him in Cleveland until the 2027-28 NBA season.

OFFICIAL: Koby Altman has signed a new long-term contract extension ✍️



DETAILS: https://t.co/y9VyfWuJ6e pic.twitter.com/N4PZoDjNQW — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 12, 2022

