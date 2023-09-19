Charge possible after Solon student found with airsoft pistol, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said officers took a student into custody Tuesday after he was found with an airsoft pistol inside the high school.

According to police, a person called this morning to report a 17-year-old student who was possibly concealing a gun.

An officer took the boy into custody and found he had an airsoft pistol, which police said is similar to a BB gun.

Police said they will present a misdemeanor charge to juvenile court for consideration.

There was no active threat to the school or students, according to police.

The school district released a statement to families that read, in part:

“The speedy resolution to today’s incident was a result of our student body using the reporting tools available to them and taking to heart our important motto of See Something, Say Something. Informing administration immediately meant the situation was addressed by the school and Solon safety forces within minutes. The safety forces in conjunction with administration made a tactical decision to not put the school in lockdown to expedite apprehension of the student.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.