Cleveland Browns fans could be paying almost double to park in the Muni Lot this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgaters in the iconic Muni Lot could soon have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to party this season.

City council’s proposal to increase parking rates from $30 up to about $50 has moved one step further.

“We have been vetting this piece of legislation for the past couple months and we finally just wanted to get it over the finish line and get started so we can set out parking rates,” said Councilman Kevin Bishop.

City Council has been considering this proposal since May.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has been a driving force in modernizing the city’s parking system.

Originally, the proposal was to increase parking rates from $30 up to almost $70. However, Councilman Bishop said on Monday they capped that price at $50.

“Right now we are operating at deficit and the city has to subsidize parking operations. So we felt an increase was really necessary,” said Bishop.

Even with the price to park almost doubling, fans say they wouldn’t be happy, but they would still pay.

“I definitely think it is going to leave a bad mark on the tailgate experience. However I know Cleveland fans are loyal,” said Matt Marscher.

“It is a big jump, but for the people I know that go they will still go,” said Mark Brandt.

Councilman Bishop said the final price is still up to the administration.

He said it takes a lot to maintain these lots, therefore parking needs to edge up.

