2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Browns fans could be paying almost double to park in the Muni Lot this season

By Brittany Wier
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgaters in the iconic Muni Lot could soon have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to party this season.

City council’s proposal to increase parking rates from $30 up to about $50 has moved one step further.

“We have been vetting this piece of legislation for the past couple months and we finally just wanted to get it over the finish line and get started so we can set out parking rates,” said Councilman Kevin Bishop.

City Council has been considering this proposal since May.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has been a driving force in modernizing the city’s parking system.

Originally, the proposal was to increase parking rates from $30 up to almost $70. However, Councilman Bishop said on Monday they capped that price at $50.

“Right now we are operating at deficit and the city has to subsidize parking operations. So we felt an increase was really necessary,” said Bishop.

Even with the price to park almost doubling, fans say they wouldn’t be happy, but they would still pay.

“I definitely think it is going to leave a bad mark on the tailgate experience. However I know Cleveland fans are loyal,” said Matt Marscher.

“It is a big jump, but for the people I know that go they will still go,” said Mark Brandt.

Councilman Bishop said the final price is still up to the administration.

He said it takes a lot to maintain these lots, therefore parking needs to edge up.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

An 89-year-old great-grandmother says her mail carrier came to her rescue after her...
Akron great-grandmother says postal worker saved her life after refrigerator fell on top of her
Cleveland Browns fans could be paying almost double to park in the Muni Lot this season
Cleveland Browns fans could be paying almost double to park in the Muni Lot this season
Akron great-grandmother says postal worker saved her life after refrigerator fell on top of her
Akron great-grandmother says postal worker saved her life after refrigerator fell on top of her
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
BREAKING: Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb carted off field in Pittsburgh with knee injury