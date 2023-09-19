Cleveland City Council approves price increases at various garages, lots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prices at various city-owned parking garages and lots will soon be going up.

Cleveland City Council members approved the price hike at Monday night’s meeting.

This includes the Muni Lot, where special event parking went from $30 to up to $70.

The daily maximum at the Willard Park Garage behind Cleveland City Hall goes from $15 to $20.

The free parking time at the West Side Market lot during market hours goes from 90 minutes to 60 minutes.

