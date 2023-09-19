2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Family Dollar robbers push employee into door, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The theft suspects accused of pushing a Family Dollar employee into the door are on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said on Sept. 19 that the two men went past all points of purchase with a trash can full of merchandise.

The suspects then pushed the store manager while leaving the store, which caused her head to slam against the door, according to police.

This elevated the theft to a robbery, police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

If you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this robbery, call Det. Dziuba at 216-623-5220.

