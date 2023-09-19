2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland fire truck saves police, victims at accident scene

Cleveland fire truck struck
Cleveland fire truck struck((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An out-of-control driver slammed into a Cleveland fire truck parked at an accident scene early Tuesday on the city’s East side.

First responders told 19 News the truck prevented the car from hitting officers and civilians.

According to police, Cleveland fire and police responded to a two vehicle crash at E. 79th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 1 a.m.

While on the scene, Engine 26 was providing cover for the first responders, when a third vehicle went through the intersection and struck the engine and a fourth vehicle.

The impact flipped the fourth vehicle on its top.

Two adults and two children in that vehicle were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

No police or firefighters were injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Ohio lawmakers propose tax credit for pet friendly landlords
Renderings show the Noble Station project on the former site of a McDonald's which has been...
Cleveland Heights Council rejects controversial low-income housing project
Ethan Liming Trial
Witnesses take the stand in trial for Akron brothers accused in beating death of Ethan Liming
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season, says Coach Stefanski