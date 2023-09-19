Cleveland fire truck saves police, victims at accident scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An out-of-control driver slammed into a Cleveland fire truck parked at an accident scene early Tuesday on the city’s East side.

First responders told 19 News the truck prevented the car from hitting officers and civilians.

Kudos to Cleveland Engine Company 26. Taking one for the team and blocking the out of control car from crashing into the existing accident scene. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/2i8qsDgUOo — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 19, 2023

According to police, Cleveland fire and police responded to a two vehicle crash at E. 79th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 1 a.m.

While on the scene, Engine 26 was providing cover for the first responders, when a third vehicle went through the intersection and struck the engine and a fourth vehicle.

The impact flipped the fourth vehicle on its top.

Two adults and two children in that vehicle were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

No police or firefighters were injured.

