Cleveland Heights Council rejects controversial low-income housing project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights City Council members voted Monday evening to reject a new low-income housing project.

The 52-unit Noble Station project was planned for a vacant lot on Noble Road on the East Cleveland border.

This was the site of a McDonald’s and had been vacant for 28 years.

Those in favor of the $14.7 million project hoped it would also then entice other businesses to come to the neighborhood.

Those against the project questioned how it would have an impact on economic and community development.

