Crash on I-71 south beyond Turnpike halts traffic for miles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-71 south just beyond the Ohio Turnpike has forced traffic to come to a standstill.

The left three lanes are blocked, causing four miles of stop-and-go traffic.

The recommended detour is to exit the highway at I-71 south and Snow Road, or else get stuck in at least 25 minute delays.

The cause of the crash and number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

