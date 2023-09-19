DASHCAM: Fairview Park seek to ID reckless motorcyclist after chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are attempting to identify a motorcyclist who led officers on a Sept. 14. chase through residential neighborhoods.

Police said the incident began when an off-duty officer spotted the motorcyclist running red lights around 3 p.m. and called police.

Fairview Park police seek to ID reckless motorcyclist after chase (Source: Fairview Park police)

Officers found the rider on West 210 Street and Lorain Road.

The man was operating the motorcycle recklessly, officers said, driving without a license plate, eye protection or a helmet.

He did not stop when they tried to pull him over, according to police.

The rider, who officers described in his late teens or early 20s, rode on lawns during the chase.

Dashboard camera video released to 19 News shows the pursuit travel through residential neighborhoods before it was ultimately terminated.

Police said the motorcyclist has a larger build, curly brown hair and a circular tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact police at chiefofpolice@fairviewpark.org or 440-356-4418.

