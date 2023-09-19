2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, according to a release from his office.

“At approximately 5:30pm today, Governor DeWine tested positive for Covid-19. He started experiencing mild cold symptoms yesterday. Believing he had a mild head cold, he proceeded with his work day today,” the release said. “As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a COVID-19 test, which was positive. He reported having a 101 degree fever at the time of taking the test late this afternoon. He is resting at home at this time.

“The current strain of COVID-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for COVID-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

