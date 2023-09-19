Jury deliberating in trial for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury members in the trial for the 23-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom started deliberating Monday afternoon.

Sydney Powell’s trial began on Sept. 6 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Akron police said on March 3, 2020, Sydney stabbed her mother, Brenda Powell, to death inside their Scudder Avenue home during an argument.

Brenda, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Sydney is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

