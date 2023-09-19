‘He will be missed’: Kevin Stefanski addresses Nick Chubb injury

The Cleveland Browns will play the remaining 15 games of the 2023-2024 NFL season without their best offensive player, running back Nick Chubb.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed what has been widely expected since the injury occurred in the second quarter of Monday night’s 26-22 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Nick has a knee injury that will require surgery that will end his season. Very disappointed for Nick, he will be missed, but he will bounce back of that I have no doubt.”

The Browns head coach addressed numerous other questions during a Tuesday afternoon zoom call with members of the Cleveland media on his injured all-pro running back.

Watch the attached video to hear some of what Stefanski had to say about the injury to Chubb.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.