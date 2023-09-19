LIVE BLOG: Browns at Steelers: Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 1993 when they meet divisional opponent Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday Night Football.
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is active for tonight’s game, Cooper was questionable headed into the game after suffering a groin injury during Saturday’s practice.
Safety Juan Thornhill is also active for Monday night. Thornhill had missed the first game of the season with a calf injury.
Second Quarter
Nick Chubb goes down on 1st and goal at 8. Chubb was carted off.
-Chubb was downgraded to OUT with a knee injury.
-Deshaun Watsons sacked again, this time by DeMarvin Leal.
-Steelers kicker Chris Boswell with a 52-yard FG to bring Pittsburgh within 1.
(Steelers 10 Browns 11)
First Quarter
-Browns first drive: Deshaun Watson intercepted by Alex Highsmith and broken up by Minkah Fitzpatrick.
(Steelers 7, Browns 0)
-Dustin Hopkins nails the 43-yard FG.
(Steelers 7, Browns 3)
-Steelers QB Kenny Pickett intercepted by Grant Delpit.
-Deshaun Watson sacked by Larry Ogunjobi.
-Browns can’t convert the pick into points, kicker Dustin Hopkins comes out for the 43-yard FG and misses wide left.
-Deshaun Watson fumbles, Larry Ogunjobi recovers.
End of 1Q Steelers 7 Browns 3
Deshaun Watson: 6/10, 50 yards, 1 INT Nick Chubb: 9 carries, 59 yards Kenny Pickett: 3/5, 22 yards, 1 INT
