LIVE BLOG: Browns at Steelers: Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 1993 when they meet divisional opponent Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday Night Football.

📍Pittsburgh



Monday Night Football on deck! pic.twitter.com/cdOeiRhLIt — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) September 18, 2023

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is active for tonight’s game, Cooper was questionable headed into the game after suffering a groin injury during Saturday’s practice.

#Browns Amari Cooper is active and walks off the field after getting some practice catches in pic.twitter.com/VXfhmLxGyW — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) September 18, 2023

Safety Juan Thornhill is also active for Monday night. Thornhill had missed the first game of the season with a calf injury.

Second Quarter

Nick Chubb goes down on 1st and goal at 8. Chubb was carted off.

Devastating loss for the #Browns as Chubb is carted off here in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/9wCnUIBYQF — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) September 19, 2023

-Chubb was downgraded to OUT with a knee injury.

-Deshaun Watsons sacked again, this time by DeMarvin Leal.

-Steelers kicker Chris Boswell with a 52-yard FG to bring Pittsburgh within 1.

(Steelers 10 Browns 11)

First Quarter

-Browns first drive: Deshaun Watson intercepted by Alex Highsmith and broken up by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

(Steelers 7, Browns 0)

-Dustin Hopkins nails the 43-yard FG.

(Steelers 7, Browns 3)

-Steelers QB Kenny Pickett intercepted by Grant Delpit.

-Deshaun Watson sacked by Larry Ogunjobi.

-Browns can’t convert the pick into points, kicker Dustin Hopkins comes out for the 43-yard FG and misses wide left.

-Deshaun Watson fumbles, Larry Ogunjobi recovers.

End of 1Q Steelers 7 Browns 3

Deshaun Watson: 6/10, 50 yards, 1 INT Nick Chubb: 9 carries, 59 yards Kenny Pickett: 3/5, 22 yards, 1 INT

