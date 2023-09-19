Man pleads guilty to murdering man, injuring woman in Bedford Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who shot and injured his ex-girlfriend and fatally shot her new boyfriend in Bedford Heights, pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Bernard Sparks, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, murder, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks (Bedford Heights Police)

Bedford Heights police said on Jan. 5, 2022, Sparks broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Police said Sparks woke up Eytae France and made her watch him shoot Zahir Montez Garrett, 25, in the back of the head.

The bullet passed through Garrett’s body and hit Francis.

Garrett died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Sparks was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 30, 2022.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Sparks was taken into custody while he was sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot near the 26500 block of Brush Ave. in Euclid.

Sparks will be sentenced by Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher on Weds.

