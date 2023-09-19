2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Man pleads guilty to murdering man, injuring woman in Bedford Heights

Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks
Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks(Bedford Heights Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who shot and injured his ex-girlfriend and fatally shot her new boyfriend in Bedford Heights, pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Bernard Sparks, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, murder, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks
Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks(Bedford Heights Police)

Bedford Heights police said on Jan. 5, 2022, Sparks broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Police said Sparks woke up Eytae France and made her watch him shoot Zahir Montez Garrett, 25, in the back of the head.

The bullet passed through Garrett’s body and hit Francis.

Garrett died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Sparks was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 30, 2022.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Sparks was taken into custody while he was sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot near the 26500 block of Brush Ave. in Euclid.

Sparks will be sentenced by Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher on Weds.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

‘He will be missed’: Kevin Stefanski addresses Nick Chubb injury
‘He will be missed’: Kevin Stefanski addresses Nick Chubb injury
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
‘He will be missed’: Kevin Stefanski addresses Nick Chubb injury
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon in Ohio to hire 15,000 employees ahead of holidays
3 former Columbus Zoo executives indicted in $2.2M corruption scheme