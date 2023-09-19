2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man uses ladder to climb through window of Cleveland church, police say

Man uses ladder to climb through window of Cleveland church, police say
(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who used a ladder to climb through a window of a Cleveland church is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The incident happened at Bridge CLE Church at 3381 Fulton Rd. on Aug. 12, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee on Sept. 18:

Man uses ladder to climb through window of Cleveland church, police say
Man uses ladder to climb through window of Cleveland church, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man uses ladder to climb through window of Cleveland church, police say
Man uses ladder to climb through window of Cleveland church, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this incident, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

