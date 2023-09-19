KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into Brimfield Aggregate is wanted, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.

The break-in happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 14 at 4200 Sunnybrook Rd. in Kent, according to Brimfield police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Brimfield Police Department:

Man who broke into Brimfield Aggregate wanted, police say (Brimfield Police Department)

Man who broke into Brimfield Aggregate wanted, police say (Brimfield Police Department)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this break in, call dispatch at 330-677-1234 or email crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.