Man who broke into Brimfield Aggregate wanted, police say
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into Brimfield Aggregate is wanted, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.
The break-in happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 14 at 4200 Sunnybrook Rd. in Kent, according to Brimfield police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Brimfield Police Department:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this break in, call dispatch at 330-677-1234 or email crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com.
Tipsters can stay anonymous.
