Northeast Ohio Weather: Mainly dry the rest of the week

(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are still dealing with lake effect moisture in the area today. It’s mostly just cloud cover, but I can’t rule out a shower or two this morning. We will also have some higher level clouds rolling in from the west later this afternoon. High temperatures today in the 65 to 70 degree range. The sky will become partly cloudy tonight for a time. The air mass will warm in the coming days. A mostly cloudy early morning tomorrow will give way to more sun by afternoon. Many spots Thursday will be at least around 80 degrees for a high.

