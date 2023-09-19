2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio lawmakers propose tax credit for pet friendly landlords

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio lawmakers have proposed a bill to provide a tax credit for landlords who allow dogs and cats to stay in their rental units.

State Representatives Juanita Brent and Sharon Ray introduced the bill Monday in the Ohio House of Representatives.

To qualify for the tax credit, landlords are not allowed to impose breed or size restrictions.

Landlords can also not charge additional rent or a nonrefundable fee for the pets.

“So far this year, nearly 100 pets have been surrendered to the Cleveland APL alone because their owners were facing challenges with landlords or had lost their homes and couldn’t take their pets; nearly 150 more were surrendered because their owners were ‘moving’,” said Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey. “I’m grateful to Representatives Brent and Ray for sponsoring this proactive piece of legislation that recognizes pets as members of our families and the benefits they bring to their peoples’ lives.”

