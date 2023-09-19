2 Strong 4 Bullies
Orrville police ask for help in finding ‘armed and dangerous’ killer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old woman was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning and now police are looking for her killer.

According to Orrville police, Jessica Duprey’s body was found around 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Chateau Circle.

Officers were called to the house for a report of an unconscious female with lacerations to her neck.

Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s mother, who also lives at the home, told officers Duprey had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Shaun Ross.

Shaun Ross
Shaun Ross((Source: Orrville police))

Ross fled the scene in a red Chevy Traverse, which was later located in the 300 block of Sassafras Street, said police.

A K9 was brought to the area, but Ross could not be located.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) have been called in to help with the investigation.

Officers added a bloody knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the crime scene.

Orrville police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 330-684-5025.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you may text tips to 847411. Please type “OPD” in the body of the text, followed by your tip.

