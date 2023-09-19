Student found with knife at Normandy High School in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City Schools confirmed Tuesday a high school student may face discipline after being found with a knife.

District staff said this is the same student who earlier in the day passed out a document advocating for students to be allowed to bring weapons to school.

Normandy High School Principal Rachel Urban said the document was not threatening, and it’s not believed the student used the knife.

19 News has reached out to Parma police for additional information.

The full letter shared with school families can be found below:

“This morning we learned of a document that a student created and shared with both students and staff members advocating for students to be allowed to bring weapons to school for self defense purposes. This document was not threatening in nature but rather what he viewed to be an attempt at trying to keep students safe. Upon reading this document, administration and our school resource officer got the student from class and searched him. During this search, we discovered that the student was carrying a knife.

Importantly, we do not believe that the student ever used the knife in any way. We confiscated the knife without incident and are following appropriate disciplinary procedures.”

