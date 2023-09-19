2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game

Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
By Grason Passmore and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 34-year-old youth football coach in Kentucky died after suffering a medical emergency during a round of games over the weekend.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to the beloved coach Monday night.

Michael Kean’s love for coaching fell just behind his love for his wife, their four children and his faith.

“While coaching his son’s Peewee football game Saturday, he collapsed on the field,” a GoFundMe created by Kristyn Russell said. “He ended up suffering a massive heart attack.”

Cara Spears and Laura Wesley’s husbands coached with Kean for years. They joined the dozens grieving the loss of ‘Coach Michael’ Monday night.

“My husband said there was not another coach who could motivate, encourage and inspire kids like Coach Michael could,” Spears said.

Those who knew him said Kean had the unique ability to bring out the best in every kid he worked with. They said that skill carried over to every neighbor, friend and loved one of his, as well.

“We’ll never fill the void Coach Michael has left. We’ll have to teach our boys how to go on and strive to do what Coach Michael would want,” Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

State police say thousands of minks were released from a central Pennsylvania fur farm by one...
Police: Thousands of minks released after holes cut in Pennsylvania fur farm fence
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7
Barges float in the Mississippi River as a portion of the riverbed is exposed, Friday, Sept....
Low Mississippi River limits barges just as farmers want to move their crops downriver
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
A Moscow court declines to hear an appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich
Fairview Park police seek to ID reckless motorcyclist after chase
DASHCAM: Fairview Park seek to ID reckless motorcyclist after chase