19-year-old arrested in Lake County for drug possession, 2 failure to appear warrants

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was arrested in Lake County Tuesday for drug possession and two failure to appear warrants among other charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

LCSO said shortly after 6 p.m., deputy sheriffs stopped a white Audi for a traffic offense on North Ridge Road in Perry Township.

During the traffic stop, the 19-year-old passenger fled on foot into a trailer at the Sahara Mobile Home Park in Madison Township.

Police chased the man and surrounded the trailer, according to LCSO, who said they got permission from the homeowner to enter the trailer and look for the man, who she said was a friend of hers.

Madison Township Police and several police K-9′s assisted.

The man was found hiding in a small hidden compartment under the floor and insulation of the trailer, according to LCSO.

LCSO said once they identified the man, he was found to have two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants out of the sheriff’s office, and he was in possession of methamphetamines and illegal prescription narcotics.

The man is set to appear in Painesville Municipal Court on Thursday for arraignment on his warrants, as well as the Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Falsification, and Felony Drug Possession charges.

