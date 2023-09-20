2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

19-year-old arrested in Lake County for drug possession, 2 failure to appear warrants

19-year-old arrested in Lake County for drug possession, two failure to appear warrants
19-year-old arrested in Lake County for drug possession, two failure to appear warrants(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was arrested in Lake County Tuesday for drug possession and two failure to appear warrants among other charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

LCSO said shortly after 6 p.m., deputy sheriffs stopped a white Audi for a traffic offense on North Ridge Road in Perry Township.

During the traffic stop, the 19-year-old passenger fled on foot into a trailer at the Sahara Mobile Home Park in Madison Township.

Police chased the man and surrounded the trailer, according to LCSO, who said they got permission from the homeowner to enter the trailer and look for the man, who she said was a friend of hers.

Madison Township Police and several police K-9′s assisted.

The man was found hiding in a small hidden compartment under the floor and insulation of the trailer, according to LCSO.

LCSO said once they identified the man, he was found to have two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants out of the sheriff’s office, and he was in possession of methamphetamines and illegal prescription narcotics.

The man is set to appear in Painesville Municipal Court on Thursday for arraignment on his warrants, as well as the Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Falsification, and Felony Drug Possession charges.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Closing arguments in the trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Cleveland Police to hold auction for impounded cars

Latest News

The city of Beachwood needs a new playground but some question its $3.5 million price tag...
Almost all agree that Beachwood needs a new playground but some question the price
lead poisoning
City of Cleveland prosecutes negligent landlords in new effort to fight lead hazards
Man sentenced for shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her friend in Bedford Heights
Kevin Stefanski